Plans to build 20 affordable homes in Northants village refused by WNC planning committee after 40 letters of objection

The site lies within open countryside on the edge of a similar sized development in Potterspury.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has turned down plans to build a new development of affordable homes on the edge of a village, against its officers’ advice.

The application site is a paddock beyond the boundary of Potterspury, which is currently used for horse grazing. Developers Abbeymill Homes and Grand Union Housing wanted to transform the area into a neighbourhood of 20 affordable houses, which would’ve been marketed under shared ownership and social rent, and a further three self-build plots on the edge of the field.

The proposals, which went to WNC’s strategic planning committee last Thursday, September 4, received more than 40 letters of objection and just one in support prior to the meeting.

Speaking at the session, Potterspury Parish Cllr Steve Parkin said they had previously supported a similar scheme for affordable homes on Drovers Way, immediately west of the site, but that there was no local demand to justify the proposed homes on this occasion.

Plans for the affordable and self-build homes (Abbeymill Home)

Local resident Rhiannon Biscoe also raised concerns about the effect the homes could have on Swallowfield Stud, an alternative provision offering next to the site, which gives people with disabilities and additional needs an opportunity to learn through building relationships with animals.

She claimed that there has been no consideration about how the extra homes would affect the safety of vulnerable students and the distress it could cause them because of the disruption.

Ward councillor on WNC, Ian McCord, also objected to the plans. He stated that the hybrid application of affordable homes and self-builds was being used as a ‘trick’ to stretch the boundaries of the council’s existing planning policies.

According to policy, any site outside the village confines must measure less than one hectare to make it eligible for approval. In the planning report, WNC officers broke the affordable and self-build sites down into two separate 0.65 hectares and 0.47 hectares sites, which would both be acceptable under the rural exception policy individually.

Cllr McCord invited the committee to view the site as 1.12 hectares as a whole, thus making it non-compliant, and to reject the scheme.

Tim Northey, who attended on behalf of Abbeymill Homes, told members he hoped they would approve the plans so there is “no further hold up in the delivery of these much-needed homes”, which he said would improve housing opportunities and choice for residents.

After hearing from all sides, councillors ultimately voted to turn down the plans.