Plans submitted to build on former Northampton nightclub

Documents have been submitted to the Guildhall to seek approval for new flats and offices on a former Northampton nightspot.

If given the green light by Northampton Borough Council a three-storey building will be constructed where Top of the Town nightclub used to be in Great Russell Street.

Top of the Town opened as a working men’s club in 1978 and later became a nightclub before it shut its doors for good in 1991.

The Top of the Town was made of glass reinforced polyester and was finally demolished in 2008.

The development will comprise of two offices on the ground floor and 12 flats on the first and second floors, with basement parking.

The application is being made by Sayyed Shah of Buildway Developments Ltd of Irthlingborough.