Plans submitted for the next 233 homes of huge housing estate on edge of Northampton

Plans have been submitted for the next 233 homes of a huge housing estate on the edge of Northampton.

Proposals have been unveiled for 233 new homes as part of the next stage of development at Norwood Farm, between Harpole and Duston.

The plans, submitted by Vistry Group, form part of the wider Norwood Farm/Upton Lodge Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), where outline planning permission for up to 1,900 homes and associated uses was granted in June 2020.

Phase 2A covers two parcels of land, totalling just over eight hectares in total, or 11 football pitches, either side of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR). According to the applicant, the scheme will “deliver additional new homes to help meet West Northamptonshire District Council’s housing need, with a mix of house types and tenures to help satisfy local housing demand.”

Marked by the red boundary, phase 2A covers two parcels of land either side of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR)

A total of 233 homes are proposed, with 194 (83%) for open market sale. The remaining 39 homes (17%) will be delivered as affordable housing – 27 for affordable rent and 12 for shared ownership. The applicant says all affordable homes “will be indistinguishable from market dwellings in terms of appearance” and will be distributed across the site in line with policy.

The development includes a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties. Most homes will be two storeys, with some two-and-a-half-storey buildings along the SLRR. Every home will include an electric vehicle charging point, according to plans.

A total of 1.09 hectares of open space is also planned, made up of existing and new woodland, hedgerows, and general public green space.

Vistry says the new homes will “create opportunities for economic growth and promote a healthy, integrated community.”

Access to the two parcels will be via a roundabout on the Sandy Lane Relief Road, with two additional side streets included within the application boundary.

The proposals are now with West Northamptonshire Council, who aim to make a decision by September 10.

Paul Stafford, Managing Director for Vistry South Central Midlands, said: “Work is progressing well at Western Gate, where we are currently on site building 559 much-needed new homes in this thriving part of Northampton. The homes, sold under the Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands, are proving popular with local buyers and we’ve recently launched a new collection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes for sale under the Linden Homes brand, offering an exciting new opportunity to be part of this growing community. At the same time, we’re pleased to have submitted a planning application to finalise the details of the next phase of this major development, providing high-quality, sustainable and much-needed places to live in an area where there is a significant housing supply shortfall.”

The approved hybrid planning application includes:

Up to 1,900 houses

Public open space and children’s play areas

New landscaping, woodland planting, and drainage features

A new primary school

A mixed-use local centre that could include shops, cafes, healthcare services, and more homes

The plan also includes full permission for the construction of the Sandy Lane Relief Road, which will serve as a key access route through the development.