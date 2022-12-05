Plans in the pipeline to open 'much-needed' Post Office in busy part of Northampton

Plans are in the pipeline to open a ‘much-needed’ Post Office in a busy part of Northampton.

Kingsthorpe residents have been without a Post Office since Martin’s store at the local centre - which included a Post Office - closed down in April of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sudden closure of Martin's, residents were promised they would be getting a new Post Office but no time frame was given.

Delta Dry Cleaners in Alexandra Terrace could be converted into a Post Office, according to Kingsthorpe councillor Sam Rumens

In the meantime, Kingsthorpe residents have mainly been relying on the single-counter Post Office at Whitehills.

However, Post Office group has now confirmed they have found an applicant who is interested in opening a new branch next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We have an interested/successful applicant retailer who wants to re-open a Post Office in Kingsthorpe next year. Talks are progressing and once these have concluded with all parties in agreement we will have a proposed opening date and consultation will begin.”

Councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe north) hailed the news as 'brilliant' and 'much-needed' for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is brilliant news for Kingsthorpe and much needed - many people will know the pain of the extra demand on the single counter at Whitehills,” he said.

“This forms part of a number of projects we are hoping to see come forward in the coming months and years to help tart up Kingsthorpe and make it the best place it can possibly be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to councillor Rumens' Facebook page, the new store could open at the the former Delta Dry Cleaners in Alexandra Terrace as early as January 2023.