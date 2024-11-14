Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The planning inspectorate has started an appeal into the recent refusal of DHL's plans for a large warehouse development near Towcester

Controversial plans for a vast warehouse development on the edge of a rural Northamptonshire town will be assessed once again by the government’s planning inspectorate, after developers have lodged an appeal against its refusal.

Logistics giant DHL applied to build a 32-hectare employment site on the northern edge of Towcester, stretching across what is currently two agricultural fields. More than 1,100 letters of objection were submitted by residents since the plans were first lodged with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in 2021.

DHL said the warehouse would generate around 1,300 new full-time jobs and increase local wage generation by approximately £50 million per year. However, concerns came pouring in about the “traffic chaos” that could arise from the development, the immense scale of the buildings next to the historic town and questioning the demand for warehousing in the area.

Protestors chanted outside the planning meeting in in September. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Around 100 people protested outside the council chambers on the day of the decision in September. Save Towcester Now, a local campaign group with more than 1.4k followers on Facebook, spoke at the meeting warning that the plans would “irrevocably change” Towcester and South Northants.

A DHL spokesperson told the committee that there was a “critical and unmet need” for a strategic logistics base in the area. The authority ultimately decided to reject the site against officers’ advice due to the size and scale of the application causing visual harm and severe traffic impacts in Towcester predicted by 2031.

Planning inspectors will have the power to overturn the council’s decision to throw out the application if they see fit. The appeals website indicates that all evidence from the local authority and developers will be due in January 2025 and a date has been set in February for a full inquiry.

Another application for an 11-hectare employment site directly below the rejected DHL proposal will go to WNC’s planning committee on Tuesday next week (November 19). The plans, submitted by the applicant Alban Mann LLP, encompass fields next to Bell Plantation Garden Centre, on the north side of the A43 and the eastern side of the A5. According to planning documents, building heights would range from 11m to 16m tall.

Planning papers showed CGI illustrations of what the DHL warehouse could look like. Credit: DHL

The development is likely to generate around 500 new full-time jobs and it is also estimated that the development would add around £16million per annum to the sub regional economy.

Objections have been submitted by five local parish and town councils due to the impact on traffic, as well as 72 letters of objection from members of the public. Local Highways have again raised significant concerns regarding severe cumulative impacts on the road network due to the concentration of planning applications for large employment sites in the area.

It warns that a grant of planning permission could potentially lead to a position where the “true effects of all committed and proposed development are not known”, but says it is the responsibility of National Highways to object to the plans at it concerns the strategic road network. National Highways has acknowledged the potential capacity issues on the A5 and A43 in the future but has not objected, saying it would be preferable to have ‘strategic mitigation’ to support the sites.

Planning officers have recommended that the committee grant permission for the development.