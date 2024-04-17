Planning inspectorate approves appeal for internal changes to increase Northampton HMO to 19 occupants

The planning consent will mean an extra ten people can live in the home once renovations are made. Credit: Google

Permission for a massive 19-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Northampton has been approved at appeal after the council refused the scheme last year.

The three-story house, at 1 Holly Road, already hosts nine people, however plans to redesign the internal layout to increase the amount of bedrooms from nine to 11 have now been given the go-ahead by the planning inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) refused the application in June 2023, stating that the number of comings and goings and natural noise from 19 people in one property would cause a “significant increase in disturbance” to neighbours.

According to blueprints submitted in the initial application, the basement will form an open-plan kitchen space for the tenants. The ground and first floor will comprise seven double bedrooms fit for two occupants and a self-contained bedsit with its own kitchen area.

The top floor will add a further three bedrooms suitable for one tenant each and another small kitchen and dining area. All rooms will also have their own ensuite bathrooms.

One person wrote in response to the plans: “This is an overdevelopment in this area, 19 people in one house, means they could be coming and going 24/7 which will impinge on the local community far too much. Other residents will be denied the enjoyment of their properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning watchdog wrote that there is “no objective evidence” that the home would lead to an overconcentration of HMOs in the area or that it would increase levels of deprivation.

The inspector added: “The evidence before me indicates that No 1 Holly Road is in use as an HMO for up to nine occupants. There is no dispute between the parties that this use is well established.

“The appeal building in this instance is already a HMO and neighbouring occupiers would likely be accustomed to activity associated with that use.

“I am satisfied that there would be no material harm to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers in this particular instance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad