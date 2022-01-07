Schools in Northamptonshire are being invited to get greener as part of Planet Super League's newest event 'schools vs climate change', which will see schools compete to complete eco-friendly goals.

The challenge, which launches on Monday (January 10), sets more than one hundred 'goals' for each school to 'score' in a bid to win £500 for the school that makes the biggest impact.

These range from the more typical targets of walking to school or recycling, right the way to creative projects like making eco-friendly foods or designing a green-themed family crest.

'Hundreds' of schools took part in CUP26 so hopes are high for this go round

Rich Holmes, head of operations at Planet Super League, said: "The response to CUP26 was great. We had 49 football clubs taking part. Now for 'schools vs climate change' we've already got 58 clubs out of a total of 92.

"We found with CUP26 that hundreds of schools were really getting into it too and getting involved. So we thought this time we could get schools to compete themselves.

"It's just about getting people into entry-level sustainability. It's an issue that so many people are worried about, but they don't know what they can do to make a difference.

"Sometimes people think of big changes like buying an electric car or installing solar panels. But these are drastic changes not everyone can do at the drop of a hat.

"With this competition we hope students will learn some of the issues our environment faces, as well as some of the solutions that don't break the bank. If helps them to encourage their friends and family to do the same, it develops their leadership skills and puts them in good stead for the future.

"It's completely free, you can sign up any time you want, so why not give it a go?"

There are high hopes for Northamptonshire schools going into this new competition, since it was Irthlingborough Junior School that won CUP26's top £500 prize for being the 'most impactful' school effort.

Mr Holmes described Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) as 'one of our biggest supporters' as well as praising the county's performance overall.

Damon Fox, who is business development manager for NTFC Community Trust and winner of the Captain's Award for CUP26, has been a big supporter of Planet Super Leagues efforts, ever since their first contest which saw only six clubs competing.

He said of the competition: "We cannot underestimate the voice of the children who will learn so much through these competitions. I think the Government will really hear that.

"Schools have had to include green education since the COP26 summit in 2021, so this is a great opportunity for them to meet that obligation.

"Having these children on the ground doing it will teach them valuable lessons and will really make a difference for the future."