Northampton Sailing Club (NSC) is campaigning against Anglian Water’s proposal to take back part of the club’s home.

The Sailing Club has been based at Pitsford Reservoir for 68 years and has developed part of the land over the last 20 years as a safe landing and recovery zone for windsurfers.

Now landowner Anglian Water is proposing to take back 30 percent of the six acres occupied by the club, which has caused upset and disappointment among members.

Northampton Sailing Club is fighting for its life.

Club members have criticised Anglian Water's proposal, arguing that the company can use any area of the reservoir and should not be taking away a crucial resource that has been in use for decades. They also say that if this land is taken away “trustees will be forced to recommend the dissolution” of the club.

Anglian Water says it wants the sailing club to stay put, but wants it to operate on a “smaller footprint” so that it can also use the stretch of land for things like open water swimming and paddle boarding.

Commodore Sarah Carswell from Northampton Sailing Club said: “I am extremely disappointed that Anglian Water is pushing forward with their plans despite our offer of realistic counter-suggestions. This is a breach of the trust that has been built over the 68 years that the club has leased this land.

“As Commodore, my top priority is the safety of our members, and the club will not compromise on that. Not only does NSC face considerable operational change and people risk, but it faces unsustainable financial risk.

“Without a change in terms, it is considered the trustees will be forced to recommend the dissolution of NSC. The consequences for the membership are obvious, but the wider community in the county will be impacted, particularly by the loss of Northamptonshire’s only wing foiling facility and sailing for the disabled.

“This is the last call for support. We need as many people as possible to share their concerns with Chris Heaton-Harris MP – tell him your stories of using the club and the impact this will have.”

Windsurfer Andy Langford has been a member of the club for 23 years.

He added: “If the club is forced to dramatically shrink, as Anglian Water insist, I suspect the bulk of windsurfers and many others will leave. This will greatly compromise the future viability of the club.

“With such a very short and dangerous area of shoreline to launch safely, safety will be a serious issue. Beginners and children are not likely to be able to participate, as we cannot guarantee their safety. Also, with such a significant loss of space (one third of the footprint of the club) we could no longer host, as we do, national and regional events in windsurfing.

“As a sport, windsurfing at Pitsford has developed to such a level that multiple generation of families now enjoy time on the water and on the shore as a community.”

The area has also been used for the storage of boats and trailers since the reservoir opened in 1956 so campaigners are calling for landowners Anglian Water to develop another area of the 413-hectare attraction.

Chris Heaton Harris MP said: “The club has my full support in continuing to operate on Pitsford Reservoir. I will work closely with the club and Anglian Water to find a workable solution which continues to promote world-class water sports in the Daventry district."

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Adam Brown added: “It would be a tragedy if the club was to be lost or had to reduce the range of activities it provides. From the council’s perspective, we do not own the land, but we fully support the work of NSC and recognise the very important role they play in helping the community have access to a more diverse array of active sport, especially given our distance from the coast or other large bodies of open water.

“There is a misconception that because it’s a sailing club, that it somehow only caters for the wealthy. From what I have seen that is absolutely not the case. To have a club like this in West Northamptonshire, to offer a wider variety of sports compared to the regular football, cricket and rugby, is a great advantage.

“I am asking for Anglian Water to work with the Sailing Club to ensure that the Club can continue to benefit the local community as it has done for so many years.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “As with our other reservoirs, Grafham and Rutland, we want to make the most of our green and blue spaces at Pitsford for as many people to enjoy as possible

“Following numerous requests over recent years, we’re planning to open up part of the waterfront which is currently occupied by Northants Sailing Club, for a broader range of new water based activities like paddleboarding and open water swimming. This area is the most practical place on the site for us to do this as it allows us to join up the access to Brixworth Country Park at the same time.

“We very much want the sailing club to continue operating at the reservoir, albeit on a slightly smaller footprint, so that all activities can coexist and provide mutual benefit for everyone.”

The company says it is also proposing a sharing agreement with the club.

The Sailing Club has until March 24 to escalate objections and is urging everyone with an interest in keeping the club’s facilities as they are now, to contact Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

For more information about Northampton Sailing Club's fight against Anglian Water's plans, email the club directly – [email protected]