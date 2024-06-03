PICTURES: Your next chance to discover the best of the county’s independent traders is THIS WEEKEND

Duston Market has now surpassed its one year milestone, having launched in Northampton in May last year when residents were calling out for greater variety.

Having returned for 2024 in March, the next event is planned for this Saturday (June 8) from 9am until 2pm – giving you the opportunity to support the unique and thriving businesses this county has to offer.

Held on the second Saturday of each month in the car park of Duston Village Bakery and inside the venue, the aim has always been to encourage more people to shop with talented locals.

The market has now built up a roster of traders that return each month, and they continue to prove a hit among loyal visitors.

However, with some of the regulars attending other big events across the country on June 8, spots became available for new traders to join. This is your opportunity to support businesses you may not have seen at the market before.

The concept was first suggested to Jenni Smith, owner of Duston Village Bakery, by George Mullen – who runs sweet shop FlossBox across Northamptonshire and holds a stall at the market every month.

This event is free for all to attend and do not forget to go inside the bakery. Jenni and her team are ready to serve their delicious creations to customers throughout the duration of the market.

Jenni is always happy to see returning customers, as well as new and fresh faces, and she has recently welcomed some of the stallholders to join her inside.

To keep up to date with Duston Market and what the organisers have planned for the coming months, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091893994602.

Every month a new event is created so if you plan to go along, do the organisers a favour and show your support by letting them know you are attending.

This will also enable the market, which continues to champion talented and hardworking people, to reach a wider audience.

Take a look back at these 10 pictures from the first ever Duston Market ahead of this weekend’s event…

1 . Duston Market prides itself on championing talented and hardworking local traders The event has now surpassed its one year milestone, having launched in May last year when residents were calling out for greater variety across the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

