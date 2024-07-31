PICTURES: ‘Terrific’ beach day out for 160 members of the SEND community hosted by minibus hire company

Anytime Anyplace Minibus Hire took the passengers to Skegness for free and hope to bring it back as an annual event following the success.

Director Stephen Dunne founded the business back in 2008, following a career of driving a black cab.

He reminisced about when he was a taxi driver back in 1994, and many of them would get together and take young people for a day out – which varied across places like the beach and theme parks each year.

They would all dress up for the big day out, and Stephen said it has been more than a decade since the last trip happened for the people of Northampton.

As so many families used to enjoy it – and it was a good opportunity for parents of SEND children to meet one another – Stephen decided it was time to bring it back.

The business owner believes Northampton is one of the best places for SEND children to access events and activities – as he is a father to two SEND children himself.

Around 160 people attended the Skegness trip, including members of the Born to Perform group, The Cube Disability, and a number of schools. The hope is to welcome more than 200 people next year.

“I think everybody had a fantastic day and really enjoyed it,” said Stephen. “Their wristbands were paid for to go on rides at the pleasure beach, and there was evening entertainment when they arrived back. It was terrific.”

Stephen wanted to give a shout out to Tesco and The Goed Life for sponsoring the trip. Tesco provided free refreshments, including drinks and packets of crisps, for the guests to enjoy.

“It’s really important,” said Stephen, when asked the importance of collaboration in making events like these a reality. “The more people involved, the better it is for the children and the community.”

A highlight for the business owner was seeing the SEND parents sharing recommendations among themselves and discovering new places to go across the county.

They all expressed interest in getting involved next year, in the hope that this annual initiative will expand.

Take a look at these 15 photos from the fun day out to Skegness, hosted by Anytime Anyplace Minibus Hire for 160 people…

1 . Anytime Anyplace Minibus Hire gave back to many members of the SEND community Following the success of the Skegness visit, the day out is hoped to become an annual event and the business would like to welcome 200 people next year.Photo: Born to Perform Photo Sales

