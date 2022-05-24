3. The Lord Raglan in Harding Street

Dave said: "Samuel Williams moved to a bakery at 46 Harding Street which he converted to a pub, the Lord Raglan, with the bakehouse operating at the back. It was definitely a pub in 1858 and may have started serving beer a year or two before. Sadly, Williams never had the chance to build on his initiative as he collapsed and died in January 1859 aged 42. The Raglan built up quite a reputation for its ‘animal’ societies over time and hosted many pigeon, poultry, bird and rabbit shows. Like any other business, and just like pubs today, the more entertainments put on, the busier the trade and more successful the pub. Sadly, though, it was still thriving when its license was taken away, the council, in its wisdom, wanting to thin out the pubs in the area decided that having two pubs next to each other was unnecessary, so in 1910 it disappeared forever."

Photo: Dave Knibb