So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. The Dolphin in Gold Street
Dave said: "One of the ‘Ancient Inns’ mentioned in 1585, The Dolphin was a major presence in Northampton for centuries. Rebuilt after the ‘Great Fire’, it changed hands a number of times in the 18th and 19th centuries and its sale always guaranteed a packed out auction room. It was a pretty big place, even in an era of large coaching inns, stretching back from Gold Street to Woolmonger Street, with another entrance in Kingswell Street. It was finally demolished in 1890 to be replaced by the Grand Hotel, though it retained a ‘Dolphin’ Bar as a nod to its illustrious predecessor."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. The Racehorse Inn in Wellingborough Road
Dave said: "The Racehorse Inn first popped up in 1830 and was probably not much older. One of the features of the Racehorse was its American Bowling Alley. One of the side effects of them though was fighting, being in a separate area to the bar, gambling was rife, alcohol and large wagers are rarely a good mix. It was also a favourite place for stolen goods to be traded, away from prying eyes. Rebuilt in the early 20th Century (without the Bowling Alley), it has, in recent years, had a difficult time of things. Along with its recently renamed neighbour, the Bantam Cock, its future has looked bleak but has been relaunched with a new name and new image as the Black Prince."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. The Lord Raglan in Harding Street
Dave said: "Samuel Williams moved to a bakery at 46 Harding Street which he converted to a pub, the Lord Raglan, with the bakehouse operating at the back. It was definitely a pub in 1858 and may have started serving beer a year or two before. Sadly, Williams never had the chance to build on his initiative as he collapsed and died in January 1859 aged 42. The Raglan built up quite a reputation for its ‘animal’ societies over time and hosted many pigeon, poultry, bird and rabbit shows. Like any other business, and just like pubs today, the more entertainments put on, the busier the trade and more successful the pub. Sadly, though, it was still thriving when its license was taken away, the council, in its wisdom, wanting to thin out the pubs in the area decided that having two pubs next to each other was unnecessary, so in 1910 it disappeared forever."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. Harding Street Tavern in Harding Street
Dave said: "A well loved and fondly remembered pub, the Harding Street Tavern spent over 50 years as a direct neighbour to the Lord Raglan which was on the corner with Upper Priory Street. The first mention I could find went back to 1859 and it clocked up over 100 years before closing in the early 1970s. One of the keys to its settled life came from the continuity of its landlords. The building was on the site of the Priory Of St Andrew and when building work was going on in 1889, 15 complete skeletons were found under the kitchen floor so the pub was on the site of the burial grounds. I won’t make any jokes about spirits though…"
Photo: Dave Knibb