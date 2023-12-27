So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's historic stomping grounds.
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
Click through our gallery to read Dave’s fascinating historical insights.
1. Friendly Arms in Scarletwell Street
This place was around as a beer house back in the 1850s but was first mentioned as the Friendly Arms in 1877 when Thomas Surridge was arrested for ‘striking a PC Bailey in the head with his boot’! The landlord at the time was called Nottage and he held regular shows in the garden. There were Poultry Shows, Pigeon Shows and Fat Rabbit Shows. Apparently Nottage had two rabbits that weighed over 31 pounds each. John Sewell took over as landlord in late 1885 and maintained the shows for a number of years. There was a bit of a dynasty over the pubs existence as John was succeeded by his son, also called John, then the son’s widow Florence and eventually, in 1920, the original John’s other son William. I’m not sure exactly when the pub closed but its last mention in a directory was in 1936. Photo: Dave Knibb
The Falcon dates from 1864, though no doubt it was around for quite a few years before. It survived until 1958 without ever drawing attention to itself but it did outlive its most famous landlord, the great ‘Fanny Walden’. Frederick Walden played for the Cobblers before being bought by Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £1,700, a pretty big fee for 1913. He played over 300 games for them before returning to Northampton and winding down his career here. He was ‘capped’ twice and standing at 5ft 2” is believed to be the smallest player ever to play football for England. He also played for Northants at Cricket over a 19 year period and later umpired in 11 Test Matches, including when a young Len Hutton scored 364 against Australia at the Oval in 1938. He ran the Falcon from 1925 (when his football career ended) until 1931 (when his umpire career took off). Photo: Dave Knibb
The Queen's Arms closed in 1974, and not having embarked on my drinking career by the age of eight, I never visited it. A favourite haunt of market traders, shoppers, and a staple part of any night out in Northampton, it is one of the fondest regarded places in the whole book. The centre of which was references to Alf Knight, a former Olympic Weightlifter who ran it in the 1960s (as well as the Welcome and Swan (Mailcoach) I believe) whose memory will live on in a street name on the former British Timken site in Duston. The earliest mention was of the Royal Oak from 1753, there has been talk of it being built after the 1675 Fire but with no mentions in early lists of pubs, I doubt it. The first change of name was to the Windmill Inn in 1800 although it was more of a boarding house, it was in no way anything like the famous Inns of the time, having no stabling facilities or storage depots. The ascension of Queen Victoria in 1837 led to another name change the following year to the Queen's Arms, and it remained a focal part of the town for well over another century, no murders, no major scandals, just a good pub. Photo: Dave Knibb
George Ambridge bought the Horse & Jockey when it was sold off in December 1873, and showing an eye for an opportunity, he christened it the Cattle Market Tavern in 1874, taking advantage of its proximity to the Cattle Market which had opened the previous year. The pub was on the corner of Navigation Row which led to one of the Market’s entrances, and with his butcher’s shop next door, he seemed to plod along quite nicely for 30 years or so with two decent little businesses. Things changed in 1912 however, the council wanted to rebuild and widen parts of Bridge Street and a couple of pubs bit the dust around that time, but the Cattle Market Tavern was rebuilt on the other end of Navigation Row on Cattle Market Road, all paid for by the council. In 1919, a quite sensible application was made by the Tavern, the Fleece and the Cattle Market Restaurant to have a 10am until 3pm licence on Market days, but this, of course, was turned down. The County Tavern and Franklins Gardens also applied for 2.30pm to 6pm licences when the Cricket or Rugby teams were playing was also turned down at the same hearing. The Cattle Market Tavern closed its doors forever on the 17th March 1959 and has been reopening and closing under many guises ever since Photo: Dave Knibb