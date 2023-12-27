3 . Queen's Arms in Market Square

The Queen's Arms closed in 1974, and not having embarked on my drinking career by the age of eight, I never visited it. A favourite haunt of market traders, shoppers, and a staple part of any night out in Northampton, it is one of the fondest regarded places in the whole book. The centre of which was references to Alf Knight, a former Olympic Weightlifter who ran it in the 1960s (as well as the Welcome and Swan (Mailcoach) I believe) whose memory will live on in a street name on the former British Timken site in Duston. The earliest mention was of the Royal Oak from 1753, there has been talk of it being built after the 1675 Fire but with no mentions in early lists of pubs, I doubt it. The first change of name was to the Windmill Inn in 1800 although it was more of a boarding house, it was in no way anything like the famous Inns of the time, having no stabling facilities or storage depots. The ascension of Queen Victoria in 1837 led to another name change the following year to the Queen's Arms, and it remained a focal part of the town for well over another century, no murders, no major scandals, just a good pub. Photo: Dave Knibb