PICTURES: Take a look at some of the best Christmas lights and decorations on homes in and around Northampton

Residents have been decorating their homes over the festive period - is your house in the gallery?

Take a look at some of the best Christmas lights and decorations on homes in and around Northampton.

Chron and Echo got in touch with the popular Facebook page ‘Christmas street lights Northamptonshire’, which is run by Chris Flavin-Sweeney, to admire some of the most festive homes in the area.

The Facebook page, which has amassed a following of 4,000, allows people around the county to share pictures of some of the best decorated homes in Northamptonshire.

Chris said: “It all started in the 1980s when my wife and her parents would walk around the area to see all the Christmas lights and beautiful trees.

“Then fast forward to when we got together, me and my wife used to drive our disabled son, Kieran, around the town to see all the Christmas lights. And when our girls were born we just continued it.

"In 2019, I opened up a Facebook page for people who couldn’t get out, like my father-in-law.

"Then Covid came in 2020 and lots of vulnerable people were indoors so I just kept it going and invited people from around the county to enjoy, and Christmas street lights Northamptonshire was born.

"I’d just like to thank all 4,000 followers for their beautiful displays and onwards and upwards to the next 4,000.”

Click through this picture gallery to see some of the best decorated homes in town.

Briar Hill

Grange Park

Weston Favell

Roade