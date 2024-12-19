PICTURES: Take a look at some of Northampton's 'worst parked cars' in 2024

The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some questionable parking in Northampton.

Let’s take a look at some of the ‘worst’ parked cars that people have caught on camera in Northampton.

A bright blue Range Rover, many abandoned cars and a big white van, there’s a little bit of everything this year in some notoriously bad-for-parking hotspots.

Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.

(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).

Take a look at some of the dreadful parking in the town this year.

1. Worst 'parked' cars in Northampton in 2024

Take a look at some of the dreadful parking in the town this year. Photo: -

'I'd Starsky and Hutch across that bonnet.'

2. Adnitt Road, Abington

'I'd Starsky and Hutch across that bonnet.' Photo: -

'Parking in the middle of two disabled bays'

3. Sixfields

'Parking in the middle of two disabled bays' Photo: -

'How and why?'

4. Wellingborough Road

'How and why?' Photo: -

