PICTURES: Take a look at Northampton's worst parked cars of 2023

The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some extremely bad parking
Logan MacLeod
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT
As 2023 draws to a close, we’re looking back on the worst parking that people have captured in Northampton throughout the year.

From notorious ‘Loving Angels’ drivers to a ‘four-space Mercedes’ and everything in between.

Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.

(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).

1. Worst parked cars in Northampton in 2023

'Just needs some Loving Angels stickers on it'

2. Merkur Bingo car park in St James

We've made an exception for this Corby location as National Car Parks (NCP) is known for their £100 fines if you overstay in one of their car parks. 'They care where YOU park, couldn’t care about themselves though'.

3. NCP car in Corby

'Bus got stuck for a good half hour'.

4. Hardingstone

