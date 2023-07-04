The salon wanted to give back to its loyal and regular customers

Take a look at the celebration event held to mark the end of an “amazing” first year of a highly-rated Northampton salon.

David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics, in Wellingborough Road, first opened its doors on July 2 last year.

The salon is so well thought of among customers that it landed itself as second best, according to Google Reviews, across the town.

After David outgrew the space he worked in from home, the business owner hoped the salon would be a welcome addition to Northampton – by bringing a modern and classic touch.

He said: “Our first year has been amazing and I’m happy to have a space I can create in. It’s helped my skills get better and I’ve trained for so long for this moment.

“The salon has a really friendly atmosphere and we’re like a family.

“We offer everything under one roof – aesthetics, beauty and hairdressing – and that’s our unique selling point.”

David says his specialism in colour and colour correction has been one of the most popular services over the past year, as well as aesthetics, anti ageing treatments and skin rejuvenation.

To give back to their loyal and regular clients, the salon hosted a celebration event on Saturday evening (July 1) – with drinks, nibbles, a DJ and photobooth.

David wanted to give a shout out to the fellow local businesses who donated gifts to the celebration – House of Dapper, Absolute Melts, Butterfly Gardens, personal trainer Claire Reilly, Dreams Event Hire, lash and brow artist Kaye Mossman, and make-up artist Jasmine Johnson.

The premises has also undergone a makeover since it first opened, so this is a great opportunity to see what the salon has to offer.

To keep up to date with David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics, check out their Facebook page here.

Here are 11 pictures from an amazing celebration event to mark one year of David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics…

David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics first opened its doors on July 2 last year To give back to their loyal and regular clients, the salon hosted a celebration event with drinks, nibbles, a DJ and photobooth.

