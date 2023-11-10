PICTURES: Take a look at 25 incredibly nostalgic photos of Northampton town centre from the 1930s, '40s, '50s and '60s

Do you remember the town looking like this?

Take a look back at a collection of incredibly nostalgic photos of Northampton town centre from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Resident Raymond James Carter has been kind enough to share archived photos of the town which he regularly publishes on the community Facebook page ‘Pictures of Northampton old and new’.

The Facebook group is all about nostalgia and invites people to connect, share memories and photos of times they have had in our town.

Click through our gallery and see how many areas of the town you recognise. All locations provided have been provided by the Pictures of Northampton old and new Facebook page.

1 . Northampton through the years Northampton through the years Photo: Raymond Carter Photo Sales

2 . Northampton through the years Ashford's Corner in Far Cotton. Photo: Raymond Carter Photo Sales

3 . Northampton through the years Two young schoolboys standing on the pavement in Adnitt Road, Abington. Year unknown. Photo: Raymond Carter Photo Sales