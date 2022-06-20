Take a look at 22 pictures from a charity dog show near Northampton over the weekend.

Many people and their pets turned up at Animals in Need Northamptonshire’s Earls Barton Dog Show on Sunday (June 19).

The show’s competition included cutest puppy, golden oldie, most handsome, prettiest pooch, waggiest tail, gorgeous crossbreed, best young handler, most appealing eyes, judge’s favourite, best rehome and rescue, and best in show.

Animals in Need said on Facebook: “Thank you so much to everyone that attended.

"Congratulations to our class winners Rosie, Wolfie, Buddy, Daisy, George, Woody, Otis & Charlie and reserve best in show Harli and best in show Ralph.

"We had an amazing day and raised a fabulous £815, so thank you for supporting us. See you next time.”

All proceeds from the event are set to go towards providing care and treatment for the animals at the charity’s shelter.

1. Earls Barton Dogshow Dog owners turned up on Sunday (June 19) to Animals in Need Northamptonshire's Earls Barton Dog Show Photo: Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

2. Earls Barton Dog Show Dog owners turned up on Sunday (June 19) to Animals in Need Northamptonshire's Earls Barton Dog Show Photo: Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

3. Earls Barton Dog Show Dog owners turned up on Sunday (June 19) to Animals in Need Northamptonshire's Earls Barton Dog Show Photo: Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

4. Earls Barton Dog Show Dog owners turned up on Sunday (June 19) to Animals in Need Northamptonshire's Earls Barton Dog Show Photo: Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales