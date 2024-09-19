PICTURES: Six abandoned yet adorable dogs looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

4 . Sunny Bunny

Sunny Bunny is a beautiful 8 yr old Dogue De Bordeaux X. She is a sweetheart with an infectious smile, zest for life and love for hugs. She enjoys taking naps, playing with cuddly toys and tennis balls. She is partial to a bit of cheese. She came to us from a pound, very underweight with terrible teeth and skin. She was initially shy and sad but with lots of TLC she has blossomed into a bright, bouncy, happy girl. She is housetrained. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home, however she can walk out with calm non-reactive female dogs. Sunny Bunny does have a lump on her neck which means she cannot wear a collar. It is inoperable so she is on steroids, however it does not bother her. She will make a great companion for someone who has lots of time for cuddles. Photo: AIN