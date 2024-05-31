According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie
1. Animals in Need Northants
Take a look at six rescue dogs in Northamptonshire looking for their forever home this week. Photo: AIN
2. Degsy
Degsy is a three year old retired Greyhound and is typically of the breed super-friendly and always up for a snuggle on the sofa. He walks nicely on the lead, although does have to wear a muzzle, as he will try to catch anything small and furry. He will probably need house-training, having spent his life up until now in kennels. Photo: AIN
3. RJ
RJ is a four year old retired Greyhound and is typically of the breed super-friendly and always up for a snuggle on the sofa. He walks nicely on the lead, although does have to wear a muzzle, as he will try to catch anything small and furry. He will probably need house-training, having spent his life up until now in kennels. Photo: AIN
4. Summer
This lovely lady is as pretty as her name! She is a four year old retired Greyhound and is typically of the breed super-friendly and always up for a snuggle on the sofa. She walks nicely on the lead, although does have to wear a muzzle, as she will try to catch anything small and furry. She will probably need house-training, having spent her life up until now in kennels. Photo: AIN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.