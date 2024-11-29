PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Take a look at six rescue dogs looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire

Stella is a super-friendly, happy lady who was rehomed by us several years ago. Unfortunately, her family is no longer in a position to keep her. She loves everyone but does not get along well with other animals. Despite her senior years, she is still lively and will need a home where she can enjoy plenty of exercise before snuggling up for cuddles on the sofa.

Poppy is a 10-year-old, large Yorkshire Terrier. She is friendly but a bit shy, as she has not been well-socialized. She would not be suited to living with another dog, as she doesn’t really understand them, and she has never been around cats. Poppy is good with children but does not enjoy traveling. She has no recall and knows only a few commands, so some training will be necessary. She would thrive in a home where someone is available to keep her company most of the time.

We are launching a special appeal to find extraordinary humans to commit to being long-term fosters for some of our VIPs (Very Important Pooches). This privilege is reserved for the elite of dog lovers, as it involves caring for two very handsome golden oldies who, sadly, find themselves in kennels at a time in their lives when they should be enjoying their golden years in a cozy, warm home. If you’d like to learn more about these distinguished gentlemen, Patch and Leo (next picture), and what’s involved in being a foster parent, or if you’re ready to offer a comfy bed to one of these special boys, please contact us via email for more information.

We are launching a special appeal to find extraordinary humans to commit to being long-term fosters for some of our VIPs (Very Important Pooches). This privilege is reserved for the elite of dog lovers, as it involves caring for two very handsome golden oldies who, sadly, find themselves in kennels at a time in their lives when they should be enjoying their golden years in a cozy, warm home. If you'd like to learn more about these distinguished gentlemen, Patch and Leo (next picture), and what's involved in being a foster parent, or if you're ready to offer a comfy bed to one of these special boys, please contact us via email for more information.

