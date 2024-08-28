PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity director Annie Marriott emphasised the impact of adoption, stating: "When people adopt a rescue dog, they save two lives: the one they take home and the one that gets the now-empty kennel. For many of these dogs, their lives depend on it."
Annie also detailed the care provided by the charity. She said: "All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, treated for parasites, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and lifelong rescue support. We conduct a home check before rehoming and cannot place dogs in families with children under five years old."
If you're interested in offering a rescue dog a loving home, please email [email protected].
Below are the dogs available for rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.