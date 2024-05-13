PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

2 . Watt

Watt is a handsome three year old Collie. He is deaf, but is currently learning sign. He can be destructive, but that appears to be as a result of frustration at not being able to communicate. He has not yet been assessed with other dogs. He likes to dig! He seems to be housetrained and walks nicely on his lead. He will need a home willing to work with him, in return he will be a loyal and affectionate companion. Photo: AIN