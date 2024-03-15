Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for the 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' charity.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

If you're interested in welcoming one of the dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire Here are six rescue dogs looking for their forever home this week

Rhubarb Rhubarb joined us from a council pound. He is a lovely big Lurcher boy who has a Hound look about him. He is good with other dogs but couldn't live with cats or small furries. He is currently under assessment.

Polly Polly is a two-year-old Pocket Bully. Her smile says it all. Polly adores humans but is not dog friendly. She is currently under assessment.

Elsie Elsie is a four-year-old Pocket Bully. She is super-friendly and loves cuddles. She seems fine with other dogs. A loving family home with plenty of time for cuddles is needed. She is currently under assessment.