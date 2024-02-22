PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people continue to search for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

2 . Lily Lily is a beautiful Daschund cross who will be three years old in June. She has been a much loved very well cared for family member. Lily would love an active home with older sensible children and no other animals. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Milo Milo is a happy seven year old large Jack Russell Terrier lad. He loves going on long walks but needs an animal free adult only home because he will resource guard. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Poppy and Bumbles Poppy and Bumble are Chihuahua mother and daughter who will be homed together. Happy friendly little ladies ok with other dogs but not socialised with cats or small children. Photo: AIN Photo Sales