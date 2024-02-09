Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

If you're interested in welcoming a dog into your home, please email [email protected]

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire Take a look at these abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a home this week in Northants Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Fletch Have you seen a cuter face? The face of a poundie who just realised he is now safe and loved in rescue. Meet our lovely Staffie boy Fletch. A seven years old with so much love to give, good with other dogs with proper introductions. Definitely needs a cat free home with a comfy bed. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Grace Grace is a beautiful, loving, kind, dog friendly two year old retired racing greyhound. She has been through the wars and needs a wonderful family to help her forget the past! She has a very high prey drive so walks out with a muzzle and needs a secure home with no small furries. Grace is spayed, vaccinated and ready to move on with her life. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Harley Harley is a cheeky two year old Frenchie cross. She does get excitable so has to be reminded of her manners. A home with older sensible children and no other animals would be better for Harley. Photo: AIN Photo Sales