Can you help?

Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Rescue dogs looking for a home this week.

Amber is a big soft doofus! A six-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux who joined us from a council pound in a state of neglect. She is ok with other dogs but not cat tested. Amber would prefer a large breed experienced home where she will not be left alone for too long.

May is a seven-year-old shy cocker spaniel rescued from a life of neglect. She is housetrained, fine with other dogs and cats. A quiet patient home who will give her time to blossom into a wonderful loyal companion is essential.

Monty is a beautiful loving playful five-year-old spaniel lad. He is fine with other dogs and loves to play! Monty would like an active home please.