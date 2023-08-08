PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire 🐕‍🦺

Including two beautiful ‘Pomskis’ ‍‍

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Rescue dogs Rescue dogs looking for a new home this week in Northants

Barney Barney is a beautiful small 4 year old boy who loves other dogs & would like to go to a home where other dogs live. He is super friendly & would like to an active home. Not cat tested.

Teagan Teagan is a stunning young Lurcher lady who was left in our cats with a badly broken leg which has now been amputated. This lovely girl has a high prey drive so cannot be homed with cats or small furries but she loves other dogs & would like a home where other dogs live.

Polly Polly is a 2 year old Pomski rescued from a puppy farm. This beautiful girl is painfully shy and needs a a patient calm home who will give her time to settle. Polly cannot be left for any length of time as she starts to panic. She can live with other dogs, cats & older sensible children