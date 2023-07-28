"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs”​​​​​

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Harley is two-year-old French bulldog cross. She came to us from a council pound. She can be a stubborn girl so an experienced home is essential.

Tilly is a large loving 18-month-old Great Dane cross. A family used to deaf dogs would definitely be an advantage. She walks well on the lead and is fine with other dogs.

Zola is an 18-month-old unclaimed stray. Super happy friendly girl who loves everyone but can be picky with other dogs. She has lots of energy so an active home is important.

