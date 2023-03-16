PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire
"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs”
Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs – the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
“All the dogs are neutered, vaccinated, ID chipped & parasite treated.“They leave us with four weeks’ free insurance, a food parcel, a voucher for a behaviour session & rescue back up for life.“We cannot rehome to families with children under 5 years old, a home check will always be carried out to check for a secure garden & adoption fee required.
"For more info please email [email protected]”
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.