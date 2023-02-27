PICTURES: Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs”​​​​​

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

2 . Peggy Peggy is a loving and affectionate two-year-old Stafford girl who came to us from the pound. She's fine with other dogs but is not yet cat tested. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Betty Betty is a gorgeous two-year-old Staffie who joined us from a council pound. She's a super happy friendly girl, fine with other dogs and travels well but is not cat tested. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Amigo Amigo is a strong large breed two-year-old lad needing an active home experienced with large breeds and no children. He can be willfull but is very food motivated. He loves to play and knows basic commands but further training necessary. Photo: AIN Photo Sales