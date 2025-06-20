PICTURES: SIX abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Visit Animals in Need’s website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
Take a look at six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes Photo: AIN
2. Max
Max is 7 years old. He's a very intelligent boy who already knows several commands. He walks well on the lead but can be reactive to traffic and joggers. Max needs to be the only pet in the home. A calm, adult-only home with breed experience and minimal visitors would suit him best, as he is wary of strangers and takes time to build trust. Once that bond is formed, Max is loyal and deeply protective. Photo: AIN
3. Boomer
Boomer is a super-friendly 7-year-old French Bulldog who has previously lived with children. While he knows basic commands, true to his breed, Boomer has no interest in recall- so he'll need to stay on the lead during walks. He can be reactive to some dogs and will chase cats, so a pet-free home is best. Boomer will need a little time to settle into a new environment, and breed experience would be ideal. He loves belly rubs and his favourite treats include cucumber, strawberries, and carrots. Photo: AIN
4. Eva
Eva is a stunning 2 yr old Siberian Husky. She is typical of the breed, full of energy and very intelligent. She knows commands and is very treat-motivated. She will need an active family who have the time to keep her busy, and will not leave her for long hours. She was adopted previously but returned after a year through no fault of her own. She cannot live where there are cats or small furries, but other than that she would fit in well to most homes. Photo: AIN