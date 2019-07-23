Pictures show what derelict Northampton office block will look like after new lease of life

Architect pictures show what empty Belgrave House will look like if plans are passed by the Guildhall. It will be called The Clock House – and will be a complete building redevelopment to create 124 flats in Northampton town centre.
Inspired by “living” buildings in the Far East, a rooftop garden with solar panels are being discussed and each flat will feature floor-to-ceiling insulated windows to promote energy efficiency.
The Clock House could take as much as four years to become a reality – but the regeneration of Northampton could start here.
READ MORE: Complete overhaul plan could turn Belgrave House into 124 'worker' flats at heart of Northampton town centre
View more