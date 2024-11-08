PICTURES: SEVEN abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
Take a look at Northants rescue dogs looking for a forever home this week Photo: AIN
2. Bourbon
Bourbon is a 12-week-old crossbreed who has shown remarkable resilience after being abandoned—it's as if it never happened. She is a happy soul and incredibly smart! While she's a bit more reserved than her brother, she definitely has her crazy moments. She can be a little Miss Bossy Boots, often telling her brother off when he annoys her—which happens quite a lot! Currently in her chewing phase, everything is fair game for exploration. Bourbon is also very affectionate and loves sitting on your lap for a cuddle. Bourbon will need ongoing puppy training and would thrive in a home with another well-established, neutered dog for companionship, play, and learning. She cannot be left alone for long periods due to her need for continuous training. Photo: AIN
3. Sunny
Sunny is a fabulous DogueDeBordeaux who is looking for a foster home. We’ll provide everything she needs and cover vet costs if someone can offer this special girl a place to call home. She already has a huge fan base and so much love to give. At eight years old, Sunny is super affectionate and house-trained. She’s a big fan of treats and tennis balls, loves her walks to the park, and enjoys popping into pet shops to spend her pawket money. Sunny will need a pet-free home. Photo: AIN
4. Cherry
Cherry is a pretty one-year-old female crossbreed, possibly a mix of Doberman and Lurcher. She is very energetic and needs an active family who can keep her busy. Cherry would be fine living with older teenagers. She has a high prey drive, so she is currently being trained to walk with a muzzle and must be kept on-lead at all times. Cherry is fine with dogs of a similar size and has shared a kennel, but she cannot live with smaller dogs, cats, or any other pets. Photo: AIN