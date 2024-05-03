PICTURES: Seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
So this newspaper continues to team up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
If you're interested in welcoming a dog into your home, please email [email protected]
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
Meet Captain Jack!! A four year old liver & white cocker spaniel who needs an active family willing to commit to regular training sessions. He would be fine to live with sensible older children, but no cats or small furries. He is house-trained but will scent mark in a new place. He travels well, but has absolutely no recall at all! He loves treats & toys. He has lived with other dogs but will resource guard so needs careful management. Photo: AIN
Callie is a beautiful Huntaway lady, aged five years. She is affectionate once she has learnt to trust you, but initially she is very wary of anyone she does not know. She needs lots of reassurance and lacks the ability to interact comfortably with other dogs. She will need an experienced family who will patiently introduce her to new surroundings and socialise her slowly so that she can learn to enjoy her life. An adult only home with no other pets is required. Photo: AIN
Bailey is a stunning 9 month old poodle boy He could live with other dogs & sensible older children but he will chase cats. He would like an active family willing to carry on his training. Photo: AIN
