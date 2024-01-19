All dogs have been saved from the council pound, where they would have been put down otherwise

Here are seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Rescue dogs in need of a new home this week in Northants Can you help?

Hugo is a two year old staff cross with a wonderful temperament. A total goofball. Good with other dogs not cat tested.

Mercy is a one year old crossbreed. She's nervous and shy but once she knows you won't hurt her, she is wonderful and so loyal. Good with dogs, not cat tested.

Mocha is a three year old spaniel cross collie. Like all this week's dogs, she came to us from a council pound. Her confidence has blossomed since being with us. She is a sweet natured girl who loves other dogs.