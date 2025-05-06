PICTURES: Seven abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

2 . Aurora

Aurora is a sweet Collie X GSD who is 8 years old. She came from a home with multiple dogs and gets on great with them. However, she has really come out of her shell after having some one-to-one time with our team. She is shy until she gets to know you, but will soon blossom in a home where she’s given time and space to find her feet. She has only just learned how to walk on a lead and knows very few commands, but she is attentive and eager to please. Photo: AIN