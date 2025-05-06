PICTURES: Seven abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
2. Aurora
Aurora is a sweet Collie X GSD who is 8 years old. She came from a home with multiple dogs and gets on great with them. However, she has really come out of her shell after having some one-to-one time with our team. She is shy until she gets to know you, but will soon blossom in a home where she’s given time and space to find her feet. She has only just learned how to walk on a lead and knows very few commands, but she is attentive and eager to please. Photo: AIN
3. Pascal
Pascal is a cheeky, happy lad full of energy. His new family will need an active lifestyle and should be eager to include Pascal in their adventures. As a Collie X, he would thrive in activities like flyball training or agility classes, where his mind and body can stay engaged and prevent him from getting bored. He does enjoy the sound of his own voice, so a home where he won’t disturb anyone is essential. Pascal would likely be fine living with sensible children and possibly another dog who can match his energy level. Photo: AIN
4. Shona and Ziva
Shona and Ziva are Collie crosses who would love to find a new home together. Ziva is great with other dogs, while Shona can be a bit selective. They have previously lived with cats and could do so again. Despite their ages, they are still very active and are looking for a family who will keep them busy and engaged. Photo: AIN
