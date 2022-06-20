Hundreds of people celebrated a Northamptonshire village football club’s 125th anniversary – here are 10 pictures from the event.

Harpole FC celebrated its milestone birthday at their home ground on Saturday (June 19).

The main attraction of the day saw a Harpole Legends side take on a Cobblers Legends team.

A Harpole FC spokeswoman said: “Even the rain didn’t stop play! It was a great day celebrating 125 years of football at Harpole, from U6s all the way through to the legends match.

"We couldn’t be any prouder of our little club! We look forward to our next chapter. Bring on 150 years.

“Huge thanks to everyone who helped and supported the celebration.”

The Cobblers Legends team lineup was as follows: Chris Dunn; Andy Holt, Craig Hinton, Ian Sampson, Scott McGleish, Luke Graham, Gary Mulligan, Luke Guttridge, Marc Richards, Scott Cross, Chris Carruthers, Mark Haines, Ray Warburton, David Norton, Isaiah Osborne.

