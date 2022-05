Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Here are 25 photos of Northampton Town fans before Cobblers’ play-off clash against Mansfield.

It was all smiles for Cobblers fans outside Sixfields Stadium before the game last night (Wednesday).

Unfortunately for the town Jon Brady’s men missed out on a day out at Wembley and possible promotion after losing 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Cobblers will remain in League Two but will be hoping to secure promotion next season.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.

Northampton Town fans at Sixfields ahead of the playoff clash against Mansfield.