PICTURES: Northampton community comes together to enjoy 'thrilling' family fun day on estate

Take a look through pictures from a “hugely thrilling” family fun day festival in Northampton.

The Spring Boroughs Festival took place across the estate on Saturday, August 13 from midday until 4pm.

There was something for everyone, from donkey rides to birds of prey, reptiles and a city farm.

Councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said: “We were worried about the weather because it’s been very hot but it was really good, not too hot, and so people did turn out and we had the best time ever. It was really lovely.

“People really enjoyed all the music, the food, the activities, and people always absolutely love the farm animals and the birds and the reptiles.

“I just think it’s lovely that we are able to cater for little children, teenagers, grown ups and older people. It’s just lovely to see everybody come together.

“It’s hugely important [to bring the community together]. It’s thrilling to see the huge mix of people that come out and enjoy the day together.”

Take a look through Chronicle & Echo photographer Kirsty Edmonds’ photo gallery below.

1. Spring Boroughs Festival Spring Boroughs community enjoys family fun day on estate Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Spring Boroughs Festival Spring Boroughs community enjoys family fun day on estate Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Spring Boroughs Festival Spring Boroughs community enjoys family fun day on estate Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Spring Boroughs Festival Spring Boroughs community enjoys family fun day on estate Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales