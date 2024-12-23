PICTURES: More than 100 dogs attend 'Big Christmas Dog Walk' at Northampton park

Northamptonshre charity Animals in Need hosted a festive Christmas dog walk this weekend (Sunday, December 22) at Bradlaugh Fields in Northampton.

The event, which proved to be fun for all the family, raised vital funds for the animals in the care of the charity this Christmas.

According to organisers, more than 100 dogs and their walkers attended the event, raising over £1,000 for the charity.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire said: “Thank you to Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour & Lisa at Critterz Grooming for all your love and support. Thank you to all the dog walkers for your incredible generosity.

"We drove back to the rescue with a van full of dogs, Christmas gifts & over £1000!”

Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour company also shared his appreciation on Facebook. He said: “Such a fantastic Christmas dog walk! Huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported in any way, it means the world to me!

"I didn’t manage a full count of dogs, but there were well in excess of 100! Over £1000 has been donated to Animals In Need Northamptonshire, which is so wonderful.

“We had so many people I didn’t manage to speak to everyone individually, so I am very sorry if I missed you. It was great to catch up with some people and dogs I’ve not seen in a long while, and lovely to hear from those who now make it a Christmas tradition—that really is wonderful.

“Thank you to BBC Northamptonshire and Northampton Chronicle, all the pet stores across Northampton, and anyone else who displayed a poster or shared the event. It wouldn’t have been such a success without you all.

“Thank you to Animals In Need Northamptonshire, who work tirelessly rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming/releasing so many pets, farm animals, and wildlife. I honestly do not know how you do everything you do.

“Last but not least, thank you to my amazing Lisa from Critterz Grooming for your support and encouragement every day of life and for being the bestest Elf a Santa Claus could wish for!”

1 . The Big Christmas Dog Walk The popular event saw more than 100 dogs walked around Bradlaugh Fields in Northampton on Sunday (December 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

