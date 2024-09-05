PICTURES: Joyous celebration for three care home residents, celebrating 100th and 101st birthdays

Dorothy Dearie turned 101 on July 10, and Joyce King and Mary Slater will turn 100 on November 6 and 26 respectively.

The trio live at Nazareth House, in Harlestone Road, and the other 46 residents, their families and the staff members came together on Tuesday (September 3) to mark the occasion.

One of the residents’ sons plays in The Northampton Ukulele Group, known as The NUGs, and they were at the party entertaining those in attendance.

The band typically visits the home at Christmas time, so it was a treat that they joined the birthday celebrations.

Leon McAnally, who has been the activities coordinator at Nazareth House for the past four years, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the importance of marking occasions in this way.

“It’s really good and uplifting,” he said. “It’s nice to see everybody come together to celebrate three of our residents. You get together at occasions like Christmas, but you don’t normally for a one-off time in the year. It’s nice to see so many people here together and enjoying themselves.”

The room was full to the brim with people rejoicing in the sound of the ukulele band playing and singing some classic songs, before the cakes were brought in for Dorothy, Joyce and Mary.

The invitation was extended to the families of all the residents, and it was heart-warming to see everyone making the most of what the home had put on.

“Community spirit is definitely a major focus point, and connecting our residents with the community,” said Leon. “They can go into a home and feel a bit cut off from the outside world and what’s going on.”

Whether it be the residents visiting groups out in the community, or people coming in to give talks at Nazareth House, Leon said that keeping up interaction is key.

Take a look at these eight photos from the heart-warming birthday celebrations at Nazareth House…

Nazareth House celebrated the big birthdays of three residents Dorothy Dearie (right) turned 101 on July 10, and Joyce King (left) and Mary Slater (middle) will turn 100 on November 6 and 26.

