4 . Timmy

Timmy is a friendly Pocket Bully who knows a few commands and keeps his kennel clean. He can be wary of strangers until he learns to trust them and isn’t comfortable around children, so he’ll need a home with no one under 16 living or visiting. He’s currently on a grain-free diet to manage potential allergies. Timmy seems fine with other dogs and may be able to live with one. A breed-experienced home would be ideal. Photo: AIN