Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Ryder Annie said: "Super friendly Ryder is a very switched on three-year-old lad who is very keen to please once he knows you. He's dog friendly and likes to tell the world he is arriving. Adores tennis balls. Bonds quickly. Would love an active home with a secure garden."

2. Marley Annie said: "Marley is a sensitive two year old lad who takes a while to warm to you but once he does, he is your world. He's super dog friendly and enjoys company of other dogs. A quiet patient home is essential for this beautiful chap."

3. Markey Annie said: "Markey a very sweet and laid back six year old lad who is quiet and calm. He walks perfect on a lead and stays by your side all the time. Fine with other dogs."

4. Akira Annie said: "Akira is a stunning eight year old super happy friendly husky lady. She is house trained, fine with other dogs and knows basic commands."