PICTURES: Here are six adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Zach Annie said: "Zach is a stunning large four year old retired greyhound lad, needing a wonderful home with a comfy sofa to snooze on. He is super friendly, affectionate and great with other dogs but not smaller furries." Photo: Annie Marriott Photo Sales

2. Hollie and Berrie Annie said: "Hollie is a seven year old yorkie, and her best friend is three year old Berrie. They are looking for an adult-only home together. They are fine with other dogs but are not used to cats. They have no recall so would need all their walks on lead." Photo: Annie Marriott Photo Sales

3. Archie and Bella Annie said: "Archie is six years old and needs a home with his best friend Bella who is five years old. They travel well, are house trained and crate trained, fine with other dogs but would chase cats! They are a happy friendly pair of dogs waiting patiently for a loving, active family." Photo: Annie Marriott Photo Sales

4. Biscuit Annie said: "Biscuit joined us from a pound on Easter Sunday. She is a lovely, older Jack Russell crossed with border terrier. She has had a tough life so far and was constantly at the pound but this time she was not claimed. Biscuit would love a quiet home with a large secure garden. She is not bothered by other dogs and is ok with older sensible children." Photo: Annie Marriott Photo Sales