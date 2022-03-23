PICTURES: Here are six adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are seven adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery.

Archie and Bella Annie said: "Archie the golden cocker spaniel and his best mate Bella the black cockerpoo need a wonderful home together. They are five years old and have always been together so will not be separated. They are both super happy, friendly, house trained and great with other dogs. They sadly came in to us due to a death in the family."

Duke Annie said: "Duke is a handsome young bull breed lad who sadly came to us because his owner was evicted from his home. He's a lovely friendly boy, eager to please, and is good with other dogs."

Skye Annie said: "Skye is a stunning, super, happy, young and crazy chocolate Labrador who needs an active home with a secure garden!"

Ruby Annie said: "Ruby is a small, sweet, shy and precious girl. She's five years old, and is fine with other dogs but a quiet home would be ideal for her."