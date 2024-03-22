Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

If you're interested in welcoming one of these dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire Rescue dogs in Northamptonshire looking for their forever home this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Bryn Bryn is a very handsome, super-friendly lad, aged around two years. He is looking for a home with a secure garden and a comfy sofa! He cannot live with cats or small furries. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Dakota Dakota is a super friendly Greyhound, aged three years. He would be fine to live with sensible children, but no cats or small furries. A home with a secure garden is essential. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Pharis Pharis is a super friendly Greyhound, aged three years. He would be fine to live with sensible children, but no cats or small furries. A home with a secure garden is essential. Photo: AIN Photo Sales