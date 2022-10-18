Here are SIX adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people continue to search for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. George Annie said: "Please help us find the pawfect home for gorgeous George. He is a two-year-old large brindle retired racing greyhound, such a kind happy laid back friendly lad, he loves everyone! George does have a high prey drive so is walked wearing a muzzle and cannot be homed with small furries. He would love a comfortable bed to snooze on between walks." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. Max Annie said: "This handsome lad is three year old medium sized crossbreed Max. He is full of life and love but he can be cheeky and will push his boundaries so an active home willing to put in some training with children no younger than teenagers is essential for a happy rehome." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Brutus Annie said: "Brutus is an eight-year-old wire haired pointer, he is housetrained, knows commands, has a good recall and really is a pleasure to spend time with. However an active home with no other animals is essential." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Luna Bear Annie said: "Luna Bear is a super cuddly pretty six-year-old Staffie lady needing an active home that has lots of love on offer. She is house trained, knows basic commands and travels well she sadly came into our care due to a family breakdown. Luna loves toys and is good motivated but a home willing to work on her socialisation skills with other animals is important." Photo: AIN Photo Sales