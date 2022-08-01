PICTURES: Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire 🐶

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Pixie Annie said: "﻿Pixie is a totally broken older terrier lady who has had a tough life and is fearful of everything. Pixie needs a very quiet, secure patient home with some one that is prepared to give her time to decompress." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. Loki Annie said: "﻿Loki is a very handsome, happy 18 month old German shepherd x Doberman. He joined us from a council pound. He is not bothered but other dogs, not yet cat tested. An active adult home would suit this chap best as he gets very excitable & boisterous." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Amigo Annie said: "﻿Amigo is a young Ridgeback lad who needs a home experienced with the breed. He came to us from a coy like pound & has not had a great start in life. He’s a super anxious boy who needs a calm, understanding home." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Ruby Annie said: "Ruby is a four year old, strong boxer cross lady who needs a quiet experience home with no children. She’s a shy worried girl who will make some one a very loyal companion." Photo: AIN Photo Sales