Here are SIX adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Thor Annie said: "Thor is a very handsome nine month old trail hound. He would love an active home with other dogs to play with. He loves everyone and is a happy, giddy lad. He will need to be taught basic commands and will need housetraining." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. Scout Annie said: "Scout is a happy, cheeky nine month old trail hound needing an active home preferably with other dogs for him to play with. He will need housetraining & teaching basic commands." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Patty Annie said: "Patty is an older terrier lady who would be a great companion for an active older person. She loves a fuss & enjoys her walks, has lovely manners & is fine with other dogs." Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Marty Annie said: "Marty is a young boisterous Staffie lad, fine with other dogs but an active home with no small children is essential for this happy affectionate boy." Photo: AIN Photo Sales